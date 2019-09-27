Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Releases Fix for iOS 13 Keyboard Issue

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a keyboard fix. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

Keyboard Update: Owners of devices running iOS 13.1 or iPadOS 13.1 have new updates to download, reports MacRumors. These new updates are iOS 13.1.1 and iPadOS 13.1.1. These include a fix for a security vulnerability that gave third-party keyboards full access to the device even when they weren’t in use. It also includes a couple of other fixes as well. Among these are issues with Siri and battery drain problems.

iPhone Jailbreak: A new hack may allow iPhone owners to jailbreak their devices, BGR notes. This jailbreak is called “checkm8” and the hacker behind it claims that Apple can’t stop it with an update. According to the maker of the jailbreak, it will work with all iPhone devices ranging from the iPhone 4S to the iPhone X. The jailbreak itself isn’t working yet, but could result in an app that allows these iPhone devices to have their security broken.

TV+ Trailers: A new collection of trailers show off content coming to Apple TV+, reports AppleInsider. The new trailers are for Helpsters, Ghostwriter and Snoopy in Space. All of these new shows are family friendly and will be launching on Nov. 1. Helpsters is a problem-solving show, Ghostwriter is a remake of a PBS classic from the 90s and Snoopy in Space features Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts characters.

