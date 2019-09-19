Datadog IPO: 14 Things to Know About DDOG Stock’s Debut

The Datadog IPO is complete and the company is now trading on the NASDAQ.

Here’s what to know about the Datadog IPO.

The company is trading on the NASDAQ under the stock ticker “DDOG.”

There were a total of 24 million shares of DDOG stock that were available in the IPO.

With those all selling, this has the Datadog IPO raising $648 million in funds for the company.

There’s also still an option available that allows underwriters of the IPO to buy and additional 3.60 million shares.

That’s another possible $97.20 million for the company.

The underwriters for this IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan chase and Credit Suisse.

Holders of Class A shares get one vote each and those with Class B shares get 10 votes each.

Datadog was founded back in 2010 and it deals in cloud software.

This includes data and analytics monitoring tools.

It sells these tools through subscription services to various businesses.

The first half of 2019 has seen the company lose a total of $13 million.

However, its revenue for that same period of time is $153 million with gross margin coming in at 74%.

That’ almost double the company’s revenue of $85 million reported during the same time last year.

DDOG stock was up 37% as of Thursday afternoon.

