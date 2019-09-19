Welcome

Datadog IPO: 14 Things to Know About DDOG Stock’s Debut

DDOG stock was priced at $27 per share

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 19, 2019, 2:55 pm EDT

The Datadog IPO is complete and the company is now trading on the NASDAQ.

Source: Blackboard / Shutterstock

Here’s what to know about the Datadog IPO.

  • The company is trading on the NASDAQ under the stock ticker “DDOG.”
  • The Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) IPO priced shares of DDOG at $27.
  • This is well above the company’s initial range of $19 to $22, which was later revised to $24 to $26.
  • There were a total of 24 million shares of DDOG stock that were available in the IPO.
  • With those all selling, this has the Datadog IPO raising $648 million in funds for the company.
  • There’s also still an option available that allows underwriters of the IPO to buy and additional 3.60 million shares.
  • That’s another possible $97.20 million for the company.
  • The underwriters for this IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan chase and Credit Suisse.
  • Holders of Class A shares get one vote each and those with Class B shares get 10 votes each.
  • Datadog was founded back in 2010 and it deals in cloud software.
  • This includes data and analytics monitoring tools.
  • It sells these tools through subscription services to various businesses.
  • The first half of 2019 has seen the company lose a total of $13 million.
  • However, its revenue for that same period of time is $153 million with gross margin coming in at 74%.
  • That’ almost double the company’s revenue of $85 million reported during the same time last year.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Datadog IPO.

DDOG stock was up 37% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

