Facebook Dating Feature Launches, How It Works

Facebook Dating is here and it lets users create a separate profile to handle their love life.

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) first notes that the feature is only available for users that are 18 or older. These users can use the feature to create a separate profile that is still linked to their main one. Information from the dating profile won’t show up on the users main Facebook profile.

Facebook Dating works by taking users’ interest and matching them up. It also claims that it will allow users to reach out to those outside of their circle of friends. In fact, users’ friends won’t show up in the dating service unless they are selected as a “Secret Crush.”

It’s also worth pointing out that Facebook Dating users can link their Instagram posts to their new profile. Support for sharing Facebook and Instagram stories via the Dating service will also be coming in the near future.

Facebook notes that it’s newest feature is now available in a large collection of countries. They are as follows.

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Guyana

Laos

Malaysia

Mexico

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Singapore

Suriname

Thailand

Uruguay

United States

Vietnam

While Facebook Dating isn’t available in Europe just yet, the company says it plans to have the feature ready for those users in early 2020. Until then, everyone in Europe can just date the old fashioned way.

