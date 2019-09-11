GM Recall 2019: 3.4 Million Trucks and SUVs Recalled Over Brake Issues

GM recall 2019 news has the automobile company recalling vehicles for repairs.

Source: Linda Parton / Shutterstock.com

GM (NYSE: GM ) says that this recall covers a total of 3,456,111 trucks and SUVs that have been sold over the last few years. The problem behind the recall is the vacuum brake assist pump that these vehicles use. The issue is that the pump output can drop quickly and result in a loss of brake assist for the vehicle.

The following are the vehicles in the GM recall 2019.

Cadillac Escalade — The recall includes 130,939 Cadillac Escalades from model years 2016 to 2017.

— The recall includes 130,939 Cadillac Escalades from model years 2016 to 2017. Chevrolet Silverado — 1,773,650 Chevrolet Silverado trucks with model years between 2015 and 2017 are also part of the recall.

— 1,773,650 Chevrolet Silverado trucks with model years between 2015 and 2017 are also part of the recall. Chevrolet Suburban — There are 202,634 of this vehicle with model years ranging from 2015 to 2018 included in the recall.

— There are 202,634 of this vehicle with model years ranging from 2015 to 2018 included in the recall. GMC Sierra — A total of 696,097 GMC Sierra vehicles with models years between 2014 and 2018 are also part of the recall.

— A total of 696,097 GMC Sierra vehicles with models years between 2014 and 2018 are also part of the recall. GMC Yukon — The GM recall 2019 covers 296,748 GMC Yukon vehicles with model years from 2015 to 2018.

— The GM recall 2019 covers 296,748 GMC Yukon vehicles with model years from 2015 to 2018. Chevrolet Tahoe — This recall also includes a total of 356,043 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles with model years ranging from 2015 to 2018.

Owners of any of the vehicles in this recall can take them to their local GM dealership to have them repaired. This will have GM updating the vehicle’s Electronic Brake Control Module with new calibration. This will having it using hydraulic brake boost assist when vacuum assist is depleted.

GM stock was down 1% as of noon Wednesday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.