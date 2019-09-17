Happy First Day of Fall 2019: 5 Fall Quotes to Celebrate Autumn

The first day of fall is approaching and InvestorPlace is celebrating with a collection of fall quotes to share.

Fall isn’t here quite yet. The first day of fall will take place on Sept. 23, 2019, which is next Monday. It will then last all the way through December 21, 2019. It’s funny, you would think that fall is already here. What with all the pumpkin spice that has been making its way onto store shelves and cafe menus.

Check out the following happy first day of fall quotes to share.

“Fall has always been my favorite season. The time when everything bursts with its last beauty, as if nature had been saving up all year for the grand finale.”

— Lauren DeStefano, Wither

“But when fall comes, kicking summer out on its treacherous ass as it always does one day sometime after the midpoint of September, it stays awhile like an old friend that you have missed. It settles in the way an old friend will settle into your favorite chair and take out his pipe and light it and then fill the afternoon with stories of places he has been and things he has done since last he saw you.”

— Stephen King, Salem’s Lot

“I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.”

— Nathaniel Hawthorne, The American Notebooks

“Listen! The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves,

We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!”

— Humbert Wolfe

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.”

— Jim Bishop

