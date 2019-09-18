India Bans E-Cigarettes: 10 Things to Know About the Emergency Order

India bans e-cigarettes news is spreading as the hysteria around the nicotine product grows.

Here’s what to know about the plan to ban e-cigarettes in India.

The country is moving forward with the ban following negative news coming out of the U.S.

This includes reports of seven dead after using e-cigarettes.

Other concerns include hundreds of people suffering from lung disease that may be connected to the devices.

India also argues that e-cigarettes are growing in popularity among youth and want to put an end to that.

This will have it introducing an emergency ordinance that will go into law when Parliament next meets.

As a result of this, it will become illegal to produce, manufacture, import, export, transport, sell distribute, store, transport or advertise e-cigarettes.

Anyone that doesn’t follow these laws can face heavy fines and jail time.

This includes shops that currently sell the products.

They will be required to hand them over to police to avoid facing those fines and jail time.

India bans e-cigarettes news comes despite the country not having much in the way of citizens that actually use the devices.

You can follow these links to learn more about the India bans e-cigarettes news.

India isn’t the only country that is considering banning e-cigarette products. The U.S. is also moving forward with a plan to ban the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes on a federal level. This was announced by President Donald Trump.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.