Microsoft Stock Is a Long Term Winner Trading at a Fair Price

When Satya Nadella took over as CEO of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) in February 2014, he made it clear from the get-go that his focus was going to be turning Microsoft into a cloud-first company. That strategy has worked wonderfully and Microsoft stock has risen nearly 300% since.

Source: Shutterstock

Since February 2014, Microsoft has built out one of the world’s largest cloud businesses. In so doing, the company has re-accelerated its overall revenue and profit growth trajectories.

This favorable dynamic will persist for the foreseeable future. Microsoft’s cloud business has come very far, very fast – but it’s far from being done. There is a huge opportunity in front of it for Microsoft to grow its cloud business by leaps and bounds over the next several years.

During that time, margins should benefit from cloud margin improvement and increased scale, and Microsoft should sustain double-digit profit growth.

With Microsoft stock presently trading at 26-times forward earnings with a 1% yield, double-digit profit growth should be enough to make this stock work well in the long run.

The investment implication? Buy MSFT on dips from here, and hold for the long run.

Microsoft Has Healthy Secular Growth Prospects

Microsoft is a very big, very complex business with a lot of moving parts, and the fundamentals underlying most of those moving parts are healthy.

First, Microsoft’s IaaS business, Azure, is on fire. The IaaS space is one of the hottest spaces in the cloud world (nearly 40% growth in the second quarter of 2019, according to Canalys). Because only one-fifth of enterprise workloads have shifted to the cloud, the IaaS market is projected to grow at a 25% compounded annual growth rate over the next several years, according to Gartner.

In this big growth market, Azure is the hottest name. It’s the fastest-growing business by a mile, and expanded market share by nearly 300 basis points year-over-year in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the only IaaS player bigger than Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), lost 30 basis points of market share from a year ago.

Second, Microsoft’s core Windows business is also on fire. Microsoft recently announced that it added more new Windows 10 devices in the last twelve months than ever before in the company’s history.

Third, Microsoft’s gaming business is heading into a big 2020/21, wherein Microsoft is set to launch a new generation of Xbox consoles, the first new-gen console release since 2013. These new console releases will importantly incorporate cloud gaming capability. That’s a big deal and should lead to a bunch of Xbox sales in 2020/21.

Fourth, the Office 365 cloud business is also firing on all cylinders, considering that Microsoft vendors just won a $7.6 billion contract to supply Office 365 software for the Pentagon.

Net net, most of the businesses at Microsoft are doing really well right now, and project to keep doing really well for a lot longer.

Microsoft Stock Is Supported at $140

Importantly, considering the healthy fundamentals mentioned above, Microsoft stock is fully supported at a $140 price tag.

The numbers aren’t too complex here. Azure projects as a share gainer in a 25%-plus growth market over the next several years. That implies 30%-plus growth for Azure.

The Office business should sustain double-digit growth, led by 20%-plus growth in Office 365 as enterprises more aggressively adopt cloud-based workloads. LinkedIn should sustain 15-20% growth in the secular growth digital ad market. The Personal Computing business should sustain low-single-digit revenue growth, paced by healthy Windows adoption and strong Xbox sales.

Net-net, those individual business growth profiles should sustain high-single-digit to low-double-digit sales growth at Microsoft for the foreseeable future.

That’s enough growth to drive positive operating leverage. Most of the growth will also be coming from Microsoft’s cloud businesses, which are in the midst of significant gross margin improvement. On the margin side, then, Microsoft’s gross margins should trend higher over the next few years, while the opex rate should fall back.

Big picture? Microsoft projects as a high-single-digit to low-double-digit revenue grower over the next several years, with healthy upside margin drivers. That combination makes $10.50 in 2026 EPS seem totally achievable, versus ~$5.30 in EPS projected for 2020.

The historically average forward earnings multiple for Microsoft stock is about 21. Growth stocks also normally trade around 21-times forward earnings. The IT sector trades at 20-times forward earnings. Systems software stocks trade around 23-times forward earnings. Thus, based on peer valuations, MSFT stock should largely warrant a 21-times forward earnings multiple in 2025.

Using that multiple, $10.50 in 2026 EPS produces a 2025 price target for MSFT stock of over $220. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a 2020 price target of over $140.

Bottom Line on Microsoft Stock

When it comes to MSFT stock, there are two big ideas. First, Microsoft is supported by healthy secular growth drivers. Second, the valuation underlying Microsoft stock is fair.

That’s a good combination. Ultimately, it implies that from current levels, Microsoft should work both now and in the long run.

As of this writing, Luke Lango was long AMZN.