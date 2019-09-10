New Loyalty Program Could Be Positive for Target Stock

To enhance service to its customers, Target Corporation NYSE: TGT ) is set to roll out a new loyalty program — Target Circle — nationwide on Oct 6. Courtesy of this program, customers can have a more convenient and customized shopping experience during the upcoming holiday season. The program is free.

Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com

TGT has been testing the program for 18 months in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Charlotte, Denver, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Phoenix.So far, the response has been encouraging, with more than 2 million customers enrolling for the program. To date, 14 million transactions have been made in the framework of the program.

Target Circle will offer perks that include a free birthday gift, personalized deals that conform with shoppers’ preferences, early access to special sales throughout the year and 1% back on every item purchased. Also, consumers can vote for their favorite charitable organization, and TGT will make a donation to the chosen charity.

Customers who have a Target.com, Cartwheel or a Target RedCard account will be automatically enrolled in the program. Meanwhile, new customers can create an account on Target.com or register for the program at Target stores.

TGT is rapidly adapting to the changing retail ecosystem by enhancing its omni-channel capacities, introducing new brands, remodeling stores and expanding its same-day delivery options. The new loyalty program is part of the company’s game plan for taking on the likes of Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ).

We note that TGT stock, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, has rallied 22% in the past three months compared with the industry’s rise of 15.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don’t buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report

Dollar General Corporation (DG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Target Corporation (TGT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.