Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Stock Picks / Hot Stocks / SmileDirectClub IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know

SmileDirectClub IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know

SDC stock was valued at $23

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Sep 12, 2019, 12:36 pm EDT

The SmileDirectClub IPO is underway.

SmileDirectClub IPO: 14 Things for Investors to Know
Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Here are a few things that investors might want to know about the SmileDirectClub IPO.

  • The company is trading its stock on the NASDAQ under the ticker “SDC.”
  • The IPO for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has its stock priced at $23 per share.
  • That comes in above its initial IPO price estimates of $19 to $22.
  • This has it raising $1.30 billion for the company by selling its 58.5 million shares.
  • It also values the company at $9 billion.
  • That’s a major bump up from its previous value of $3.20 billion from about a year ago.
  • When its comes to performance in 2018, SmileDirectClub reported revenue of $423.2 million.
  • That’s up from its revenue of $146 million reported in 2017.
  • However, to go along with the revenue increase was a net loss increase as well.
  • This saw the company reporting a net loss of $74.80 million in 2018, which is wider than its net loss of $32.78 million from 2017.
  • The goal of the company is to make changes to the orthodontics industry by offering customers cheaper ways to align their teeth.
  • This includes plastic liners that customers purchase and use to keep their teeth in place even after the alignment is done.
  • The cofounders of the company are Jordan Katzman and Alex Fenkell.
  • Their stakes in the company will be worth $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion after the SmileDirectClub IPO.

You can follow these links to learn more about the SmileDirectClub IPO.

SDC stock was down 15% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/09/smiledirectclub-ipo-details-for-investors/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?