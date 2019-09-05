Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows: 11 Things to Know About the Release

Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows are the newest sneaker collaboration between the two apparel companies.

Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about the newest shoes from Nike (NYSE: NKE ) and Supreme.

The newest shoes are now available for purchase today.

This has them appearing in Supreme stores in New York, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, London and Paris.

The Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows are also available for purchase online as well.

Anyone is Japan that wants to pick up the new sneakers will have to wait until Sept. 7 for their official launch in the country.

Customers that are shopping for the Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows in the U.S. will be paying $110 for the shoes.

They will also have three different colors of shoes to choose from, but only if they pick them up quick.

The options include a pair that is red and white, another that is black and silver and the final pair being a combination of blue and gold.

The Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows is a new take on the previous Dunk Low.

This has them sporting a leather upper part and a metallic leather toe panel.

To go along with this are Zoom Air units in the heels, as well as a rubber outsole.

Finally, the shoe features a jewel swoosh on it.

You can follow this link to learn more about the Supreme Nike SB Dunk Lows and see the color variations that are available.

NKE stock was up 1% as of noon Thursday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.