Target Circle: 12 Things to Know About Target’s New Loyalty Program

Target Circle is a new loyalty program from the retailer.

Source: Robert Gregory Griffeth / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what to know about Target’s (NYSE: TGT ) new loyalty program.

Target says that the loyalty program is free to sign up for and requires no membership fee.

It will also offer a wide range of benefits to those that take part in it.

This includes letting Target Circle members get in on special deals throughout the year.

Members of Target Circle will also get other special deal and perks personalized for them.

One of the perks that Target Circle members will be able to take advantage of is a special birthday surprise.

Another benefit is that customers earn 1% back on all Target visits.

Customers can redeem this at later visits.

Members of this loyalty program will also be able to decide how their local Target handles charities.

This is possible through a voting option that lets them help direct where local giving initiatives go to.

The retailer says that the Target Circle loyalty program is meant to complement Target RedCard.

The idea here is that it allows the company to reach out to all customers and not just those looking for a credit card.

It also notes that all RedCard members will automatically be signed up for Target Circle.

You can follow this link to see what other benefits Target Circle has for customers of the retail chain.

