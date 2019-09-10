Target Hiring Over 130,000 for 2019 Holiday Season

Target hiring is going to be speeding up as the company prepares for the 2019 holiday season.

Target (NYSE: TGT ) says that it is planning to bring in 125,000 retail employees to help it handle the extra work during the holidays. It’s worth noting that these are seasonal positions and are not permanent employment.

Outside of its retail efforts, the Target hiring spree will also include 8,000 employees to work at its distribution centers. Just like with the retail jobs, these are only seasonal opportunities to help TGT handle the extra flow from the holidays.

It’s worth noting that Target hiring will have the company paying all of its employees a starting wage of $13 per hour. They will also get special benefits as well. This includes holiday pay for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Plus, the new employees will get a 10% discount at Target and a 20% discount on frozen fruits, vegetables and other products.

While these may only be seasonal positions at Target, there is a chance that employees will transfer over to become normal workers. TGT notes that of the 120,000 seasonal employees it hired in 2018, over 40% stuck around after the season ended.

It isn’t just Target hiring that is ramping up for the holidays. Other companies are also getting ready for the seasonal rush by bringing in temporary employees. UPS (NYSE: UPS ) is among them with plans to bring in a total of 100,000 seasonal employees this year. Amazon is also hiring, but these aren’t seasonal positions.

