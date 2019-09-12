Up to 200 GameStop Stores Closing in 2019

News about GameStop stores closing is spreading follow the release of the company’s earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2019.

GameStop (NYSE: GME ) says that it will be closing down between 180 and 200 stores by the end of its fiscal year. These are under performing stores for the chain and it hopes to strengthen the company by closing them down.

The plan for GameStop stores closing is part of a larger effort for GME. This is what the company is calling its GameStop Reboot. The goal is to shift the company to become a cultural center for gaming while also rationalizing its store count and build up a digital platform.

GameStop stores closing might not be a bad thing for the company. As more customers turn to online shopping and digital purchases, it’s hard to argue that the chain needs to have 5,700 stores across the world. Especially when many of its stores are within a short distance of each other.

“While we experienced sales declines across a number of our categories during the quarter, these trends are consistent with what we have historically observed towards the end of a hardware cycle,” Jim Bell, CFO of GameStop, said in a statement. “We will continue to manage the underlying businesses to produce meaningful cash returns, while maintaining a strong balance sheet and investing responsibly in our strategic initiatives.”

GME stock was down 1% as of Thursday afternoon and is down 64% since the start of the year.

