UPS Hiring 100,000 for 2019 Holiday Season

UPS hiring plans for 2019 will have it adding 100,000 seasonal workers.

UPS (NYSE: UPS ) says that it is planning to beef up its workforce as it prepares to handle the massive influx of deliveries that comes with the holiday season. This has it looking to bring in additional employees to work through the months of November, December and January.

According to UPS, it’s seasonal jobs include both full-time and part-time positions. The company also notes that the seasonal work has the potential to become permanent. It notes that over the last three years 35% of seasonal employees have moved on to permanent jobs with the delivery company.

The positions that are part of the UPS hiring spree mostly include package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers. However, there are other UPS jobs that may be available for seasonal employees.

Students can also benefit from the UPS hiring. The company is willing to pay up to $1,3000 of college expenses for employees that work for the company for three months straight. This is in addition to the normal pay that these employees will receive.

UPS says that it is preparing for a heavy holiday season this year. The company is expecting to handle twice as many packages on a daily basis than what it normally does. It’s normal load is 20 million packages per day.

