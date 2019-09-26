Vail Resorts Earnings: MTN Beats Q4 EPS and Revenue Estimates

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN ) earnings for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 has MTN stock on the move after hours Thursday. To begin with, the per-share loss for the quarter comes in at -$2.22. This is better than Wall Street’s estimate of -$2.53 for the quarter. Revenue comes in at $244.01 million, which is above analysts’ estimate of $240.09 million.

Now to get into some finer details of the Vail Resorts earnings report.

Losses per share for the quarter are 7.25% wider YoY than last year’s -$2.07.

The resorts company sees its revenue increase 15.30% from $211.64 million during the same time last year.

Loss from operations for the period was -$120.58 million, which is 6.72% worse than the -$112.99 million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Vail Resorts earnings also have net loss coming in at -$92.30 million.

That’s a 4.89% wider net loss than the -$87.79 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

Rob Katz, CEO of Vail Resorts, weighs in on the most recent earnings report.

“After the challenging early season period for destination visitation, our results for the remainder of the year were largely in line with our original expectations.”

The Vail Resorts earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. It is expecting total reported EBITDA for the fiscal year to range from $776.00 million to $822.00 million. The company is also planning for net income between $320.00 million and $376.00 million.

MTN stock has been fluctuating in after hours trading and is largely unchanged as of roughly 5:00 p.m. ET.

