VIDEO: Biotech Stocks and the Future of Healthcare

You’ve probably heard of 23andMe, a company that promises information about your ethnicity, all through a single cotton swab. For Matt McCall, this company is all about fun. But in this episode of his “Moneyline” podcast, he explores how to take an entertaining idea and transform it into the next big investing trend. From biotech stocks to cutting-edge Chinese biotech ETFs, you don’t want to miss this investing advice.

McCall is so excited about this trend that he has put his own money behind two stocks: Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN ) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH ). The former company offers a variety of products that deal with genome sequencing and genetic analysis. For investors, ILMN stock provides an opportunity to go deeper than biotech stocks. As McCall argues, we can’t have next-gen cancer treatments and revolutionary new drugs without genetic testing. For interested customers, Illumina offers a chance to diver deeper into your health history.

Guardant Health offers liquid biopsies, similarly going deeper into the biotech and pharmaceutical trend. Unfortunately, this last month has left GH stock battered, but McCall is certain a turnaround is in its future.

McCall’s Podcast

Beyond genetic testing, what do investors need to know about the future of healthcare? Well, according to Matt McCall, one answer can be found in China’s biotech stocks. In this episode, he sits down with Loncar Investments CEO Brad Loncar to discuss the Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ: CHNA ). This exchange-traded fund takes a long-term look at China’s biopharma space.

What makes this ETF so exciting to McCall and other biotech bulls? China is investing in biotech in a major way. According to the Made in China 2025 initiative, the government would like to see pharmaceuticals become a much larger part of the Chinese economy. Additionally, Chinese officials have said that by next year, biotech could account for as much as 4% of the GDP. That translates to roughly $627 billion.

If that potential makes you excited, tune in to this episode of the “Moneyline” podcast. You’ll hear more about McCall’s genetic testing predictions and more ways to play the future of healthcare.

