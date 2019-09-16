Walmart Car Seat Trade-In 2019: How it Works

The Walmart Car Seat Trade-In 2019 event starts today and it gets customers some extra money for their old car seats.

Here’s what to know about the Walmart Car Seat Trade-In 2019 event.

The event willb e lasting from Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

During this time, customers are able to bring in their old car seats and recycle them at Walmart.

Those that take advantage of this offer will get a $30 Walmart gift card for trading in their old car seats.

Customers can make use of the Walmart website to find out where they can trade their old car seats in at.

There’s really not much more to it than that and it’s an easy way for parents to make some extra money.

You can head on over to Walmart.com to check out the Walmart Car Seat Trade-In 2019 event for yourself.

It’s no coincidence that the Walmart Car Seat Trade-In 2019 offer is taking place in September. This is National Baby Safety Month. During this time, parents are asked to take special care to raise awareness for infant safety. They can help do this by sharing facts online using the #BabySafetyMonth hashtag on social media.

National Baby Safety Month’s origins date back to 1983. The decision to dedicate a month to raising awareness about baby safety was made by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association. Back then, it went by the name “Expectant Mother’s Day” before morphing into its current form, reports National Day Calendar.

