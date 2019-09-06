World’s Largest Starbucks to Open in Chicago

The world’s largest Starbucks is going to be opening its doors in a couple of months.

Source: Grand Warszawski / Shutterstock.com

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) largest store will be one of its special Roastery locations. It will be letting the public in starting on November 15. The new retail location sits at Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and will offer special treats to customers.

Starting off, the world’s largest Starbucks will have employees roasting beans fresh at the location. It will also include several mixologists, which are employees that focusing on the mixing of drinks.

Customers that want to check out the world’s largest Starbucks for themselves can stop by between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. from Monday through Thursday. The location will also be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. Thursday and Friday. Sundays the roastery will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

So what exactly can customers do at the world’s largest Starbucks. Obviously, they will be able to order drinks and enjoy them. However, the location will also offer tours to customers and share the SBUX experience and culture with them, reports Chicago Tribune.

“Having opened our first Starbucks store in Chicago nearly 30 years ago, our first outside of Seattle, this is a very special city for me,” Howard Schultz, Executive Chairman of Starbucks, told NBC Chicago. “At the time, it was a true test for Starbucks because the Chicago customer is so savvy and discerning about their coffee.”

SBUX stock was up slightly as of noon Friday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.