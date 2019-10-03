Alibaba Stock Is Dirt Cheap, but Optical Risks May Keep It That Way

In the big picture, the fundamentals say one very obvious thing about Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) stock: it’s dirt cheap. This is a hyper-growth company at the heart of China’s secular growth digital economy. The company reasonably projects as a 20%-plus revenue grower in the long run, with upside upside margin drivers that should result in 25%-plus profit growth. For that 25%-plus long-term profit growth potential, Alibaba stock trades at just 19-times forward earnings.

Source: Nopparat Khokthong / Shutterstock.com

In other words, Alibaba’s forward earnings multiple of 19 is presently discounted relative to its long term profit growth rate (25%-plus). That’s way too cheap. The average growth stock trades at 21-times forward earnings, for a 16% long term earnings growth rate. That means the average growth stock trades at a 30% premium to its projected earnings growth rate, while Alibaba stock trades at a slight discount to its projected earnings growth rate.

Too cheap? Yes, too cheap. BABA stock is, quite simply, too cheap.

But, optical risks may keep it that way. Alibaba stock has been too cheap ever since the U.S.-China trade war broke out, mostly because that trade war has created multiple optical risks and challenges for Alibaba. It projects to keep doing so for the foreseeable future. Thus, so long as the trade war hangs around, Alibaba stock likely remain cheap.

Alibaba Stock Is Dirt Cheap for Its Own Good

This is the most important, biggest, and one of the fastest-growing companies in China’s secular growth digital economy. The company projects to remain in hyper-growth mode for a lot longer for two reasons. One, China’s digital economy remains significantly under-penetrated relative to developed economic norms, with just 60% internet penetration versus 90% in North America. Two, Alibaba dominates the important verticals in China’s digital economy, including e-commerce, cloud, and digital advertising.

The numbers speak for themselves. Last quarter, Alibaba reported over 40% revenue growth, continuing a streak of 40%-plus revenue growth quarters that dates back several years. Meanwhile, according to data from YCharts, consensus Wall Street estimates call for Alibaba Group to grow revenues by 25-30% in each of the next three years.

At the same time, Alibaba’s margins are critically turning a corner. Over the past few years, Alibaba has aggressively expanded reach throughout China’s digital economy, launching multiple nascent, hyper-growth, unprofitable businesses, such as Alibaba Cloud. Those new businesses are starting to grow up. As they do, they are starting to turn a profit. That’s why Alibaba reported 200 basis points of profit margin expansion last quarter — the first quarter of margin expansion in nearly two years. These businesses will keep maturing, too, and continue to drive improving profitability at Alibaba.

Alibaba projects as a 20%-plus revenue grower in the long run with upside margin drivers. That should drive 25%-plus EPS growth. For that 25%-plus EPS growth, Alibaba stock trades at just 19-times forward earnings. That’s simply too cheap. In the long run, huge profit growth coupled with relative undervaluation should drive big gains in BABA stock.

Optical Risks May Keep It That Way

The problem with the “Alibaba stock is dirt cheap” argument is that the stock has been dirt cheap for a long time, and shares still haven’t staged a big breakout rally.

Over the past year, BABA stock is up just 3.9%.

Why isn’t Alibaba stock breaking out despite its cheapness and continued strong growth profile? The trade war. Ever since the U.S.-China trade war broke out in early 2018, it has created multiple optical risks for Alibaba stock, ranging from tariffs to a slowing Chinese economy to, more recently, murmurs of a potential de-listing of Chinese stocks.

It’s tough for a stock to stage a big rally against that dour optical backdrop. After all, who wants to buy big into a stock that could potentially not even be trade-able on U.S. exchanges in a few months?

Thus, political noise has kept Alibaba stock in neutral for the past year. Although the trade war is cooling and China’s economy is starting to pick up steam, I think the trade war is likely to produce more optical risks for Alibaba going forward. I also think that most investors are afraid of the trade war wildcard here, hence the muted buying in shares despite fundamental improvements.

As such, so long as the trade war hangs around, I think Alibaba stock will lack the firepower necessary to stage a big breakout rally towards $200-plus prices.

Bottom Line on BABA Stock

In the long run, I love Alibaba stock. You have a big growth company, which projects to stay in big growth mode for a lot longer, trading at a hugely discounted valuation relative to its big growth prospects. Long term, that combination should produce sizable out-performance in BABA stock.

But, in the near term, the outlook for Alibaba stock is clouded by political noise. So long as this political noise hangs around, Alibaba stock will likely lack the necessary firepower to drive significant and sustained out-performance.

As of this writing, Luke Lango did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.