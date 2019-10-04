Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Acquires Motion Capture Company iKinema

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of an acquisition. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iKinema Acquisition: Apple has added iKinema to the list of companies that it owns, reports 9to5Mac. This company’s focus is on using motion capture technology. It’s work has been used by other major companies, but why does AAPL want it? The reason may have to do with AR. The motion capture technology could work well withe the tech company’s future plans for AR. The possible AR glasses that may be coming out in the next few years could also benefit from it.

16-Inch MacBook Pro: A new rumor claims the 16-inch MacBook Pro will include a USB-C power adapter, MacRumors notes. The rumor says that this power adapter will be 96W. A leaked image claims to back this rumor up, but we cant be sure until launch. However, several bits of information do point toward the 16-inch MacBook Pro coming with a 96W USB-C adapter.

Consumer Reports: A new ranking from Consumer Reports puts the iPhone 11 in the top two positions. This review of the iPhone 11 line notes that some of the minor changes to the devices improve them quite a bit over the iPhone X line. This includes better battery life, cameras and other advancements. This has the iPhone 11 Pro Max taking the top spot and the iPhone 11 Pro coming in second on the list of best smartphones.

