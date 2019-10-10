Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple Bans HMmap.live App Again

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a special app ban. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

HMmap.live App: Apple is again banning the HMmap.live app, reports 9to5Mac. This is an app that Hong Kong protesters are using to aid in their efforts. AAPL CEO Tim Cook says in a memo to employees that the banning of HMmap.live is in the best interest of users. He notes that the Hong Kong Cybersecurity and Technology Crime Bureau warns that protesters are using the app to avoid police and vandalize areas.

iOS 13.2 Beta: The second developer beta of iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 is now out, MacRumors notes. This beta includes updates that AAPL is planning to release to the public. Among these are new emojis and features to control Siri voice recordings. There isn’t yet a public version of the new betas available, but one will likely drop in the next couple of days.

iPhone 11 Complaints: Some iPhone 11 owners are voicing strange complaints online, reports BGR. A couple of incidents online have iPhone 11 owners mentioning weird scratches on the device’s screen. The users claim that these scratches are coming from nowhere. They also note that the scratches appear without the device being dropped, or going through a similar incident. These users also note that the scratches aren’t noticeable at first and don’t spread out across the display.

