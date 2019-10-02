Wednesday Apple Rumors: iOS 13.2 Beta Available for Download

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iOS 13.2 beta. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iOS 13.2 Beta: Apple has released the newest iOS 13 beta to developers, reports MacRumors. This new beta is for iOS 13.2. The beta was originally going to come out yesterday, but got delayed to today. It includes a few new features as well, such as allowing Siri to announce messages. AirPlay also got an update with a new option called “Handoff” for turning control over to HomePods devices.

AirPods 3: A new icon may give us an idea of what the AirPods 3 will look like, BGR. This icon shows up in the new iOS 13.2 beta in the accessibility menu. This may mean that the earbuds will have a new feature to help the hearing impaired. There is also talk that the AirPods 3 will be sporting noise cancellation. It’s worth noting that we don’t know when the AirPods 3 will launch, but rumors claim they will come out within the next few months.

Watch Battery Life: It looks like some Apple Watch owners are having battery life troubles, reports 9to5Mac. Specifically, owners of Watch Series 5 devices are complaining of shorter battery life. This has some of the smartwatches not even making it through a full day of use before running out of juice. The problem doesn’t seem to be affecting all Watch Series 5 owners, but several users have taken to complaining online about the issue.

