Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone Patent Reveals Way to Stabilize Content

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new iPhone stabilization patent. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone Patent: A new patent may solve problems for iPhone owners that can hold the smartphone still, reports AppleInsider. The new patent describes a system that would have the iPhone moving content on the screen to keep it stable. That could be a blessing to users that may have shaky hand movements. It may also be able to help iPhone owners use their phones on the go, whether walking or riding. For now, it’s just a patent, but we hope it will become a feature someday.

Adoption Rates: iPhone owners are quickly moving over to iOS 13, BGR notes. A recent report reveals that more than 50% of iPhone users are already using iOS 13 over older versions. That number goes up to 55% when only taking into account recent devices. The iPad isn’t faring quite as well when it comes to adoption rates. Only 33% of iPad owners are running iPadOS 13 on their tablets.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 Beta: Apple has a new macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta available to try, reports 9to5Mac. This new beta is currently only up for developers. It’s also the second one to come out. There are a couple new features coming in macOS Catalina 10.15.1, but it’s mostly for bug fixes. A public beta will likely come out within the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.