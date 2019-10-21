Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 Will Feature New Antenna Design

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes coming with the iPhone SE 2. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone SE 2: A new rumor claims that Apple will be changing the antenna in the iPhone SE 2, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be introducing a liquid crystal polymer antenna in its next budget smartphone. The rumor claims that this will allow for better wireless transmission. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who says the iPhone SE 2 will launch in Q1 2020.

Dark Mode: Everyone should be making use of the new Dark Mode in iOS 13, 9to5Mac notes. Recent tests show that iOS devices running Dark Mode will last longer than those in Light Mode. This test used two iPhone X devices. It saw various tasks performed at the same time on both devices with robotic arms. The Dark Mode iPhone X still had 30% battery remaining when the Light Mode iPhone X died.

Patent Lawsuit: Apple is seeking dismissal of a patent lawsuit from Straight Path IP Group, reports AppleInsider. The company argues that the organization has dug itself a hole in a frivolous lawsuit and isn’t putting the shovel down. This statement comes after the company filed an appeal for a lawsuit against AAPL over patent infringement. The appeal is going to the U.S. Supreme Court.

