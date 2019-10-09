Wednesday Apple Rumors: AR Glasses Reportedly Coming Early Next Year

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of when we can expect AAPL’s AR glasses. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AR Glasses: A new rumor claims that Apple is closer to releasing its AR glasses than expected, reports MacRumors. This rumor says that the tech company is planning to release the AR glasses during the second quarter of 2020. Previous rumors claimed the AR glasses would be ready in 2020, but not until at least the middle of the year. These rumors mention that the AR glasses will be an accessory to the iPhone. This will leave the heavy lifting to the smartphone while the glasses act as a display.

MacBook Pro Keyboard: It looks like Apple is preparing to switch away from its butterfly MacBook Pro keyboard, BGR notes. These keyboards have been a problem for many owners as the slightest amount of dust can cause them to stop working. Rumors claim that the company will instead start using its scissor keyboards in all MacBook Pro devices next year.

Watch Series 4 Update: There’s a new update out for Watch Series 4 devices to keep them working with older iPhones, reports 9to5Mac. This update is watchOS 5.3.2. The update makes it so that the Watch Series 4 will work with devices that are unable to run iOS 13. This basically means anyone that still has an iPhone 5s or iPhone 6 paired to the Watch Series 4.

