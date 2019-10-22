Tuesday Apple Rumors: Apple May Release New MacBook Pro in October

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the new MacBook Pro launching soon. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: George Dolgikh / Shutterstock.com

New MacBook Pro: Recent rumors claim that Apple is preparing to release the next MacBook Pro this month, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the tech company is going to launch the 16-inch MacBook Pro by the end of the month. The upcoming MacBook Pro will reportedly have a larger screen but retain the form factor of previous models. This is possible due to smaller bezels around the display. It will also likely be packing a new and improved keyboard.

iPhone SE 2 Display: A new report says that LG is going to provide Apple with iPhone SE 2 displays, MacRumors notes. This report says that these displays are currently undergoing final quality checks before shipping off to assembly lines. That lines up with previous rumors that claim the iPhone SE 2 will launch sometime in the first quarter of 2020. It also makes sense that AAPL is sticking with LCD, seeing as the iPhone SE 2 is a budget device.

2020 iPhone: Rumor has it that Apple is going to make some pleasant changes to the 2020 iPhone line, reports AppleInsider. The rumor claims that the company will be releasing an iPhone with a smaller display notch. That’s something that just about every iPhone owner can get behind. The talk also says that the device will be sporting a wider antenna band. This will allow it to support 5G.

