Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Preparing for Subscription Bundle

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new subscription bundle. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Subscription Bundle: It looks like Apple is getting preparing to release a subscription bundle for its services, reports BGR. Inside sources claim that the tech company wants to create a mega bundle that puts its various subscription services together for one price. These rumors say that the service may allow customers to pick up a subscription to Music, TV+ and News+ for one monthly price. However, the work on this is still early and record companies are reportedly pushing back against such an effort.

Japan Display: Apple may be going to invest more in keeping Japan Display alive, AppleInsider notes. A recent report claims that AAPL is going to put $200 million into the iPhone display maker. This is reportedly double what it was previously going to invest. Japan Display has confirmed this investment, but hasn’t gone on record to say that AAPL is the one behind it.

macOS Catalina: Apple’s macOS Catalina is now available to download, reports MacRumors. This makes it so that anyone with a compatible device can upgrade to the new operating system. This update includes several new features, such as the Find My app. However, it also makes some other changes. That includes it not having iTunes. Instead, this service was broken up into several new apps.

