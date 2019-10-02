Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings: BBBY Stock Gives Back 1% on Mixed Q2

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY ) earnings for the retailer’s fiscal second quarter of 2019 has BBBY stock down in after-hours trading Wednesday. This comes from adjusted diluted earnings per share of 34 cents on revenue of $2.72 billion. These are mixed results compared to Wall Street’s EPS and revenue estimates of 27 cents and $2.75 billion.

EPS reported during the quarter was down 10.53% from 38 cents in the fiscal second quarter of 2018.

Revenue reported by BBBY saw a 7.50% drop from $2.94 billion during the same time last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond earnings also see it go from an operating profit in fiscal Q2 2018 to an operating loss in fiscal Q2 2019.

The same also holds true for the company’s net income, which dropped to a net loss for the current quarter.

The Bed Bath & Beyond earnings report also includes an update for fiscal 2019. The company is now expecting earnings per share between $2.08 and $2.13 on revenue around $11.40 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is looking for earnings per share and revenue of $1.86 and $11.36 billion for fiscal 2019.

Bed Bath & Beyond got some positive news earlier this week in the form of an upgrade for BBBY stock. This had Wedbush analyst Seth Basham bumping the stock up from a “Neutral” rating to a new “Outperform” rating. The upgrade also includes a price target increase from $14 to $16 per share.

BBBY stock was up 1.90% after hours Thursday. However, the stock is down 13.86% since the start of the year.

