These Catalysts Will Shove ATVI Stock Back into Growth Mode

After a rough 2018, shares of video game publisher Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI ) have sprung back to life in 2019. Year-to-date, ATVI stock is up nearly 20%.

Source: Trismegist san / Shutterstock.com

The story here is pretty easy to follow. In 2018, Activision Blizzard stock lost about half of its value as investors were anticipating that 2019 would be a bad year for Activision and the entire video game industry. Indeed, 2019 has been a bad year for both. Year-to-date, video game spending is down 6% year-over-year, while Activision’s revenues are off about 10%.

But, despite this weakness in 2019, Activision Blizzard stock has rallied this year because investors are anticipating that 2020 will be a good year for Activision and the entire video game industry. That’s mostly because, at the end of next year, Playstation and Xbox will unveil a new generation of consoles – the first such unveil in seven years. Indeed, Activision’s revenues and profits are expected to rise healthily in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

In anticipation of this renewed growth, ATVI stock has rebounded strongly in 2019.

What comes next? More strength. The console upgrade cycle in 2020 won’t disappoint. Cloud gaming tailwinds will pick up steam in 2020/21. E-sports leagues will gain more mainstream traction. Activision’s growth trajectory will re-accelerate. The numbers will impress. And, importantly, ATVI stock’s valuation is still relatively cheap.

The implication? Stick with Activision Blizzard stock, for now. This stock looks good to $60.

Growth Is Coming Back for Activision

The big picture story surrounding Activision stock can be summed up very succinctly. When the company is growing, the stock works. When the company isn’t growing, the stock doesn’t work. It’s that simple.

From 2009 to 2017, Activision was a secular growth company that was firing off healthy revenue growth rates alongside consistent and steady margin expansion. This was thanks to growth in video game engagement, a shift to digital downloads, and an increase in in-game spending.

Ultimately, from 2009 to 2017, non-GAAP earnings per share rose from $0.69 to $2.21. That huge profit growth powered huge share price gains. During that stretch, Activision Blizzard stock rose from $9 to $70.

In 2018, however, the growth narrative started to lose steam. Revenue growth slowed. Margins flattened out. Profit growth slowed. Calendar 2019 hasn’t been much better. Growth has gone negative.

At fault, in-game spending initiatives hit some public market resistance, a shift to free-to-play games weighed on engagement, and a lack of console catalysts left consumers unwilling to spend big on new titles. Big picture, Activision’s non-GAAP earnings per share have dropped over the past few quarters. As profits have dropped, so has ATVI stock.

The good news? Growth is coming back, so the stock should start working again.

In 2020, Playstation and Xbox are set to launch a new generation of video game consoles for the first time in seven years. At the same time, cloud gaming platforms like Stadia are also launching. Activision is simultaneously going big on mobile expansion with Call of Duty mobile. The company also has some headline releases in the pipeline for next year, and its e-sports initiatives continue to gain traction.

Net net, over the next few years, profit growth will come back into the picture for Activision. As it does, Activision Blizzard stock should continue to bounce back.

Activision Blizzard Stocks Looks Good to $60

By the numbers, ATVI stock has a healthy runway to above $60 in the foreseeable future.

The numbers are pretty simple. Thanks to the new console and mobile expansion tailwinds, Activision is expected to grow revenues at a ~10% pace over the next few years. This renewed top-line growth should provide a lift to depressed margins. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to rise steadily over the next few years, too, according to YCharts.

This combination of ~10% revenue growth and steady margin expansion is expected to produce 10% to 15% profit growth. According to YCharts, the consensus fiscal 2021 EPS estimate currently stands at $2.85.

ATVI stock normally trades at 22.5-times forward earnings. Based on that historically average valuation, then $2.85 in fiscal 2021 EPS translates into a fiscal 2020 price target for Activision Blizzard stock of ~$64. Thus, the numbers say to stick with ATVI stock up to and beyond $60.

Bottom Line on ATVI Stock

Activision Blizzard stock was beaten up in 2018 because the company’s profit growth trajectory slipped into negative territory. In 2020, it will go back into positive territory. It should remain there in 2021.

Historically speaking, when Activision’s profit growth trajectory has remained in positive territory, ATVI stock has worked. I don’t think this time is any different. Thus, as profit growth comes back into the picture in 2020, I expect Activision Blizzard stock to stay in rebound mode.

As of this writing, Luke Lango was long ATVI.