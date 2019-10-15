How to Get Better Returns by Ditching the Crowd

Whenever something dramatic happens, a lot of folks like to go on TV and play the “blame game.” It can get very philosophical. But I’ll let you in on a secret: At the end of the day, the culprit is almost always the same …

Source: Shutterstock

Emotions are what’s driving our behavior.

That’s true today, and it was true in 100,000 B.C.

Imagine you and your hunter/gatherer tribe are out and about … moving to a place with more fresh water.

On your way, you see three dozen terrified members of your neighboring tribe running for their lives. It’s a human stampede.

Your instincts will tell you to run like the wind. Your instincts will say there’s a good reason three dozen people are running for their lives. It doesn’t matter if you can’t see a saber-toothed tiger or a rival tribe with spears … you just know it’s time to run.

This reason — survival — is the core reason why humans find comfort in crowds. It’s how we survived in the wild and became the dominant species on Earth. To this day, we know having your own crowd — your family, friends, and coworkers — leads to longer, better lives.

However, the desire to be part of a crowd can kill your stock portfolio. Going your own way can save it.

So far in our Peak Performance Series at Market360, we’ve looked at how emotions impact our behavior, as investors. We’ve seen how emotions lead you to poor buys … how they lead you to poor sells … and can cause you to misinterpret the results.

Bottom line: The human brain is a marvelous tool for creating art, music, language, and engineering feats, but it’s a terrible tool for investing.

The more you know about the workings of your own mind, the “bugs” inside it, and how they work against our investment performance, the more you can develop strategies to mitigate the negative effects of those bugs.

In today’s essay, I’ll detail Crowd-Seeking Bias, how it works, and how you can neutralize its negative effects.

The Problem With Crowd-Seeking

A lot of you are probably fans of momentum investing. The truth is, I am, too. You always want to capitalize on a trend, and trends are made up of people.

But while following the crowd CAN result in great momentum plays … you don’t want to do so blindly.

The crowd-seeking I’m talking about – follow the herd, think later — is responsible for a lot of failed investments. It means you won’t pick up on a shift in the trend. Thus you’ll get your timing all wrong. You’ll often end up buying near the highs and selling near the lows.

With Crowd-Seeking Bias, even the best investing ideas can become a losing proposition.

The flip side is to be a contrarian. In other words, to buy the dip and sell the highs.

As we’ve established, though, it goes against our instincts. That’s why everyone isn’t Warren Buffett. But you can get his level of returns (or better) by checking your emotions at the door – and sticking with a pattern that works.