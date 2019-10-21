Jeff Clark’s Market Minute: Now for Something Completely Different…

We’re going to do something different today…

Source: Shutterstock

Instead of reading another essay about the stock market, I’d like to invite you to watch a live stock market coaching event.

It’s happening at 8:30 ET this morning. And you can access it by clicking here…

Yes, I know it’s late notice. So, if you’re not able to watch it live, don’t worry. We’ll record it and we’ll have it available at that same link for the next couple of days.

But, if possible, I urge you to watch it live…

In this coaching session, I’ll walk you through some of the indicators I look at each morning before the market opens for trading. I’ll show you the process through which I set out my daily trading plan and how I come up with my trading ideas.

We’ll look at a few charts. You’ll learn how I spot patterns that help me determine where asset prices are headed… like the several calls I’ve made on Bitcoin this year, the multiple calls I’ve made on gold and gold stocks, and my recent infatuation with oil.

Like I said, this is something new for us here at the Market Minute. We haven’t produced a live coaching session in this format before – free for anyone to attend.

But, I’m excited about it.

With the broad stock market headed for some turbulent times, this new “coaching session” format might become the best way to communicate my trading ideas.

So, we’ll try it out today and see how it goes.

Once again, you can attend by simply clicking this link.

I look forward to seeing you there.

Best regards and good trading,

Jeff Clark

Reader Mailbag

Today a subscriber thanks Jeff for his wisdom…

Trading is a journey in mental self-discipline. Thanks for your teaching and support and making the journey fun. – Patrick

Thank you, as always, for your thoughtful insights. We look forward to reading them every day. Keep them coming right here.

In Case You Missed It…

Free Stock Trading Event With Legendary Trader

On Wednesday, October 23rd, at 8 pm ET, trading legend Jeff Clark is putting on his first-ever stock trading event to reveal…

The S-Force Method: How to Make More Money Than You Can With Options — Trading Nothing But Tiny Stocks…

And if you’d like to find out how to trade tiny, $1 stocks and potentially walk away with as much as $4,550… $15,900… and even $30,050 per trade — without using options — you’ll want to register immediately.

Register for FREE here.