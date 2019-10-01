New Red Meat Study Suggests It May Not Be That Bad for You, After All

A new red meat study may have just given the green light to eating more of the meat.

Source: Shutterstock.com

Results from the new red meat study, which includes the work of researchers from various countries and without any form of funding, show that red meat may not be as bad as previously thought. The recent study argues that there’s little evidence to support negative claims, such as linking red meat to cancer or heart disease.

While that’s definitely good news for anyone that enjoys red meat, not everyone is happy about the results published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Several health officials are speaking out against the results. This includes scientists at Harvard, who say the findings “harm the credibility of nutrition science and erode public trust in scientific research.”

There’s also conflict over the quality of diet studies. This includes arguments that the studies are difficult to perform. That’s due to the possibility of varying results due to whether or not participants really follow the guidelines. Observational studies can also suffer from the same issues. It’s worth noting that diet studies aren’t as strict as those for medicine, reports The New York Times.

But how does the average person feel about the new red meat study? Let’s see what Twitter (NYSE: TWTR ) users have to say.

“First they said coffee was bad for you, then it was good for you. Same with chocolate. No surprise to see it with red meat.”

“In fairness for that red meat review, the case against sugar isn’t very strong either and I haven’t seen the carnivores promoting this too much. It’s like we like these articles only if it confirms our pre-existing biases.”

“Cancel the red alert on red meat. Beef, lamb and pork are fine for you until the next piece of trailblazing scientific research 📣#redmeat.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.