PepsiCo News: Pepsi Plans to Deploy 15 Tesla Semi Trucks

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP ) is planning to adopt Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) semi trucks as it looks to go green at one Frito-Lay factory by 2021.

According to the recent PepsiCo news, the company will be adding 15 electric semi trucks from Tesla to its fleet. These new semi trucks will have a range of 500 miles on a single charge. They will cost between $150,000 and $180,000, but could save the company $200,000 on fuel annually.

The PepsiCo news doesn’t mean that the company is switching to these new electric semi trucks just yet. Instead, it will have to wait for Tesla to have them ready. The electric vehicle maker appears to be on track to have the trucks ready for customers next year.

The Tesla semi trucks aren’t the only plans that the company has to reduce its carbon emissions. It is also planning for changes at one of its warehouse and distribution centers in California. This will have it removing all diesel-powered freight equipment at the location, reports Fox Business Network.

Alexander Sherriffs, M.D., CARB Board Member and San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District Board Member, has this to say about the PepsiCo news.

“These are the goals of CCI, putting Cap-and-Trade dollars back into communities to improve health, promote economic development and address climate change. Thank you, Frito-Lay, for being leaders and showing other businesses in our state and beyond how to thrive when good public health through clean air and climate solutions is a company value.”

PEP stock was down 1.20% as of Monday afternoon.

