ROKU Stock Rockets on Apple TV Addition

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) news for Tuesday includes ROKU stock soaring following the addition of Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) TV app to its set-top boxes.

This means that owners of Roku devices that support the Apple TV app can download it starting today. This gives them access to a wealth of content and channels that were previously unavailable through the set-top boxes.

These are the countries where Roku owners can download the Apple TV app.

Argentina

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

El Salvador

France

Guatemala

Honduras

Mexico

Nicaragua

Panama

Peru

Republic of Ireland

United Kingdom

United States

It’s interesting to see the Apple TV app comes to Roku set-top boxes. Apple has its own line of the devices, confusingly also called Apple TV. It’s possible that the tech company is more concerned with getting its services in front of people, rather than forcing them to buy its own streaming devices.

The decision to expand Apple TV to Roku makes sense as the company is preparing to launch the Apple TV+ service. This will be a monthly subscription service that will give customers access to a collection of original shows and movies from Apple.

Apple TV+ isn’t out yet, but will be launching on Nov. 1, 2019. The announcement from Roku notes that the premium subscription service will also be available on its set-top boxes when it launches that day.

ROKU stock was up 11.32% as of Tuesday afternoon and is up 235.36% since the start of the year.

