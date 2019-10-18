Schlumberger Earnings: SLB Stock Pops 1% on Q3 Beat

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB ) earnings for the oilfield services company’s third quarter of 2019 have SLB stock up on Friday. That includes its earnings per share of 43 cents on revenue of $8.54 billion. These are both above Wall Street’s estimates, which cover EPS of 40 cents and revenue of $8.50 billion.

Now let’s dive deeper into the Schlumberger earnings report for the third quarter of the year.

Per-share earnings are down 7% YoY from 46 cents.

Revenue for the quarter remains largely unchanged from Q3 2018’s $8.50 billion.

Operating income of $1.10 billion is 5% lower than $1.15 billion in the same period of the year prior.

Operating margin for the period is 12.80%, as compared to 13.50% during the same time last year.

The Schlumberger earnings report also sees the company’s net income from the third quarter of 2018 change to a net loss for the current quarter.

Cash flow from operations during the quarter comes in at $1.70 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter is sitting at $1.10 billion.

Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of SLB, says this about the Schlumberger earnings report.

“This quarter’s results reflected a macro environment of slowing production growth rate in North America land as operators maintained capital discipline, reducing drilling and frac activity. Our year-to-date high single-digit international revenue growth continues to be underpinned by international investment levels. Market uncertainty, however, is weighing on future oil demand outlook in a climate where trade concerns are seen as challenging global economic growth.”

SLB stock was up 1.29% as of Friday afternoon, but is down 14.27% year-to-date.

