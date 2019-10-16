Should Long-Term Investors Buy Lyft Stock Prior to Earnings?

This year has reminded many investors that investing in IPOs can indeed be risky, especially when the so-called unicorns go public. Ridesharing company Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT ) made its public market debut in March at an opening price of $87.24 and reaching $88.60 the first day of trading. LYFT stock hasn’t improved since then.

Source: Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

In fact, the early owners of Lyft stock have been rather frustrated. September was especially bad for Lyft shares, which lost about 17% of their value. Currently, LYFT stock is hovering around $40.

Although the Lyft stock price more than halved since going public, it’s likely to continue to be volatile as the next expected quarterly reporting date of Oct. 30 approaches. Therefore, investors who are considering buying LYFT stock may want to wait on the sidelines prior to release of the earnings results.

How Lyft Stock Makes Money

Lyft is part of the “gig” or “on-demand” economy that uses technology and apps to employ contract workers to offer various services. Last year, Lyft, which was launched in 2012, was valued at about $15 billion. The company’s market cap now stands just north of $12 billion.

The global ridesharing market is expected to grow from about $61 billion in 2018 to $218 billion by 2025, representing an annual growth rate of almost 20%. In the U.S. there are two major players in the ride-hailing market: Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER ) and Lyft.

With about 20 million monthly active riders, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, Lyft has now become a strong competitor to Uber. The company claims it has about one-third of the U.S. ridesharing market.

Yet, there has been considerable negativity surrounding the industry as investors are wondering if the segment can be sustainable in the long run. Both Lyft and Uber are facing calls to increase pay and provide better working conditions for drivers.

Several recent studies have concluded that although “digital labor” may be called different names such as gig or “sharing” economy, it is nonetheless human labor that comes with contracts, responsibilities, and rights. Indeed, in September, California passed a landmark law that could soon open the door to classify contractors as employees and to regulate companies like Uber and Lyft.

On Aug. 2, Lyft announced its second-quarter earnings. Revenue of the quarter was $867.3 million, an increase of 72% year-over-year. Management expects revenue of $3.5 billion for the full year, or about $200 million higher than it previously forecast.

What Could Derail LYFT Stock Further in the Short-Term?

Lyft is not yet a profitable company. In 2018, it lost over $900 million. And according to its Q2 earnings report, its net loss, excluding some items, was $197.3 million versus an adjusted net loss of $176.5 million in the same period a year earlier.

Lyft now expects its adjusted loss for the year to be $875 million. And these losses are happening even though the ridesharing company takes a considerable percentage of a driver’s income and tips.

If Lyft management decides to pay independent drivers more money, it might have to increase passenger fares to cover the difference. Or it might have to decrease the percentage it takes of the ridesharing revenue. And either decision could end up hurting Lyft’s financial performance.

Management expects LYFT’s Q3 revenue growth to be between 54% and 56% YoY. The shares of younger, rapidly growing companies are far more volatile than market indexes or mature companies. Whenever investors feel the growth of these companies could be slowing, they sell the stock first and ask questions later.

In simple terms, Lyft stock has to increase revenue … and fast. And its current business model may not be strong enough to provide that extra revenue. If there is an economic slowdown in the U.S., the owners of LYFT stock may feel that the company will face tough headwinds in the coming months.

Increased legal pressures may also put more pressure on Lyft’s earnings. Then Wall Street may not be forgiving of high-growth, cash-burning business models. As a result, the downtrend on LYFT stock may continue.

Short Interest and LYFT Stock

When more than 20% of a stock’s float (available shares) is shorted, then even a small rise in its price could actually become a powerful short squeeze and propel the stock much higher.

Some 10.3% of LYRT stock is currently shorted.

So although there are plenty of traders who have bet against Lyft stock, its not yet enough to set the stage for a massive short-squeeze rally. I’d argue that, in the coming weeks, short-selling of LYFT stock may increase and put further selling pressure on the shares.

Finally, the short-term charts indicate that investors should be cautious on LYFT stock. Since the decline started in March, LYFT stock technical charts look weak. The shares will need to build a base before a sustained rally can take place.

In the meantime, any negative industry news or specific developments for main rival Uber, then LYFT shares may be affected, too.

The Bottom Line on Lyft Stock

Lyft stock has been in a free-fall since going public, signaling a over-inflated and even broken IPO. In the coming weeks, I expect LYFT to be a battleground between investors and traders.

Investors who don’t yet have a position in LYFT stock should consider analyzing the Q3 earnings statement before buying the shares. The report may show that the group still has a lot to prove to not only investors but also to regulators, drivers, and consumers. Lyft stock will become attractive as it moves toward the $35 level.

Current owners of Lyft stock may also consider hedging their positions. For hedging strategies, covered calls or put spreads that expire on Nov. 15 could be appropriate, as straight put purchases are likely to be expensive due to heightened volatility.

The two important points to remember are that the trend is an investor’s friend and that LYFT is a volatile stock.

Long-term investors should be ready to hold Lyft shares for several years.

As of this writing, Tezcan Gecgil did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.