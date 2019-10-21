TD Ameritrade Earnings: AMTD Stock Soars 3% on Q4 Beat

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD ) earnings for the brokerage company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have AMTD stock up on Monday. This comes after the company reported adjusted per-share earnings of $1.05. That’s well above Wall Street’s estimate of 98 cents for the quarter. Revenue of $1.56 billion is also a boon to AMTD stock by beating out analysts’ estimates of $1.47 billion.

Here’s what else is worth mentioning about the most recent TD Ameritrade earnings report.

Adjusted earnings per share are up 14.13% from 92 cents in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2018.

Revenue reported in the quarter is 11.43% higher YoY than $1.40 billion.

The TD Ameritrade earnings report also includes an operating income of $780 million.

That’s a 22.85% increase over its operating income of $635 million from the same time last year.

Net income of $551 is 21.37% better than the $454 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

AMTD also saw net new client assets increase by 7% during the quarter.

Average client trades per day were up 5% from its fiscal third quarter of the previous year.

Steve Boyle, Executive Vice President and CFO of AMTD, says the following in the current TD Ameritrade earnings report.

“Despite the volatile year in the market and interest rate variations, our strong full-year results demonstrate the strength of the diversity of our business. Integrating greater efficiency and long-term resiliency throughout our business has allowed us to keep expense growth in check, making it easier for us to respond to shifting market and competitive dynamics.”

AMTD stock was up 3.45% after the markets closed on Monday.

