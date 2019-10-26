Mark your calendar for October 30 … At 3 p.m. ET, Eric Fry is going live on air and will finally reveal the secret to his 1,000% investing strategy. That’s the strategy that has helped him uncover 41 different 1,000% opportunities over the last 30 years. And it’s why, around here, we often call him “Mr. 1,000%.” This first-of-its-kind live event is free to attend. In it, Eric will show you the biggest megatrends he’s tracking for the upcoming year. He’ll even be sharing a stock he believes will go up 1,000%. You can reserve your spot for this event and get a sneak preview by going here. In the meantime, InvestorPlace Editor in Chief Luis Hernandez joins us today to share the story of how Eric got his “Mr. 1,000%” nickname. I’ll let Luis take it from here. Enjoy. Jeff Remsburg

How He Found 41 Different 1,000%+ Winners

I remember vividly the day Hank Aaron hit home run No. 715.

It was April 8, 1974. My father and I were watching the game on television. I was dressed in my baseball uniform and sat cross-legged on the floor to watch the game.

Except for when “Hammerin’ Hank” was up. Then I couldn’t sit still. Instead, I ran around in circles in the living room and kitchen.

Babe Ruth’s home run record had stood for decades, and so the moment Aaron hit home run No. 715 was thrilling. I don’t think I stopped smiling for hours. My father took a picture of me I still have. (No, I’m not sharing that.)

Even though Barry Bonds now holds the record for most career home runs, Aaron’s career home run number of 755 has stuck in my head since those days.

Since then, lots of numbers have stuck in my head because they’re just so incredible. The world’s highest mountain? Mount Everest: 29,028 feet.

The world’s longest river? The Nile, at more than 4,132 miles.

The world’s richest man? Jeff Bezos, reportedly worth about $131 billion.

I’m sure you have your own list of memorable numbers.

Ever since joining InvestorPlace, another number has stuck with me … 41 investments that have gained 1,000% or more.

That may not sound so incredible … but let me put this in context …

Investing experts are lucky to make one 1,000% call in their career. It’s rare to have more than one, but it does occasionally happen.

But 41?

That’s not just above the rest, that’s in the stratosphere.

And that’s why we call Eric Fry “Mr. 1,000%.”

Eric, who runs The Speculator, has called nearly every significant market move of the past 25 years. And he’s made more stock recommendations that resulted in 1,000%+ gains than anyone in the financial newsletter industry.

While most newsletter promotions tout huge “hypothetical” returns that never came from an actual recommendation, Eric is the real deal.

His track record includes a stunning 4,114% gain … a 7,908% gain … and an incredible 5,997% gain (a 61-bagger).

He’s gotten so many major calls right, it’s difficult to put them all in one essay.

Eric shorted the dot-com bubble, identifying over a dozen stocks that plummeted more than 50% in value. Traders who bought puts on those stocks could have made hundreds — even thousands — of percent gains.

In one 12-month period during the dot-com meltdown, he told his subscribers to sell or sell short:

• Infosys Ltd. (INFY) in February 2000. That stock tumbled 80%.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSM) in March. That stock dropped 76%.

• Power-One Inc. (PWER) in September. That stock plunged 94%.

• Ariba Inc. (ARBA) in September. That one blew up completely, falling 99%.

• Motorola Inc. (MOT) in September. Down 82%.

• Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in October. Down 84%.

• Celestica Inc. (CLS) in October. Down 86%.

• Solectron Corp. (SLRC) in November. Down 76%.

• Flextronics International Ltd. (FLEX) in November. Down 71%.

• JDS Uniphase Corp. (JDSU) in November. Down 97%.

• Williams Cos. Inc. (WMB) in December. That one went bankrupt.

• Corning Inc. (GLW) in December. Down 95%.

Eric’s negative analysis of Corning was so compelling that Barron’s profiled it in the lead story of its December 2000 issue.

He was also one of the first analysts to forecast the financial crisis of 2007-’08 … telling his readers to short dozens of the big banks and mortgage companies that eventually went bust.

People who followed his recommendations could have walked away with gains like 1,415% on Countrywide Financial, 4,408% on Fannie Mae, and even 6,425% on Freddie Mac.

And that’s just the negative side.

In 2002, Eric urged readers to buy gold, which soared more than 500% in the years that followed. Many gold stocks gained over 1,000% during the historic gold rally.

In 2015, Eric issued a special report calling Bitcoin one of his “5 Best Investments,” shortly before that revolutionary cryptocurrency rocketed nearly 80-fold in value.

Then there’s the obscure Asian hospitality company that Eric recommended … and picked up a 10,000%+ gain on.

Here are the details …



***A Stunning 11,237% Gain

In 1999, Thailand-based Royal Garden Resorts (RGR) was one of Asia’s premier hotel operators. But the company’s stock had tumbled 40% from the high it reached five years earlier.

Thanks to the 1997 Asian financial crisis, the region’s economies and stock markets had spiraled to deeply depressed levels.

Ironically, the same financial crisis that crushed Royal Garden’s share price sowed the seeds of the company’s powerful recovery.

Because the value of the Thai baht and other regional currencies had plummeted against the U.S. dollar and other major world currencies, Eric believed foreigners would begin flocking to tourist destinations throughout Asia.

So, he recommended shares of Royal Garden (now known as Minor International [MNILY]) to his professional money manager readers.

Eight years and two months later, Royal Garden shares had soared more than 2,000%. The stock continued its breathtaking advance to gain more than 6,000% after 14 years and an astonishing 11,237% after 19 years. (Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN], one of the great growth stocks of all time, gained just 1,242% over the same time frame).

***1,239% Gains in Adidas

In 1999, Eric identified the German sportswear manufacturer Adidas AG (ADDYY) as one of the cheapest high-quality stocks in the world … and recommended its shares to professional investors.

The world eventually came around to Eric’s way of thinking … and during the next 19 years, Adidas shares climbed 1,269%.



***A 1,972% Gain in the Oil Business

In 2003, Eric believed Russia represented one of the cheapest, most promising opportunities on the planet.

Even though five years had passed since the Russian default and currency crisis of 1998 and the economy was clearly on the mend, the nation’s stocks remained depressed.

To Eric, that looked like a major mispricing. So, he recommended shares of a Stockholm-based investment fund called Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd. (VNHIF) to his readers. This little-known investment vehicle held a concentrated portfolio of Russian oil and gas stocks.

In the years that followed, Russia became one of the world’s top-performing stock markets. Shares of Vostok Nafta soared as high as 2,526% … a 20-bagger.

I could describe another 38 or so of these … but you get the idea.

Like Hank Aaron’s 755 home runs, 41 calls that gained more than 1,000% should stick with you.

We don’t call him “Mr. 1,000%” for nothing …

Enjoy your weekend,

Luis Hernandez,

Editor in Chief, InvestorPlace