United Airlines Earnings: UAL Stock Up 1% on Q3 EPS Beat

United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ) earnings for the company’s third quarter of 2019 have UAL stock up in after-hours trading Tuesday. This is due to its earnings per share of $4.07 and revenue of $11.38 billion. In comparison, Wall Street was expecting per-share earnings of $3.95 on revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter.

Now let’s look more closely at the most recent United Airlines earnings report.

EPS for the quarter was up 33% YoY from $3.06.

Revenue comes in 3.45% higher than the $11.00 billion reported in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 is sitting at $1.47 billion, which is up 23.53% from $1.19 billion in the same period of the year prior.

The United Airlines earnings report also includes net income of $1.02 billion.

This represents a 22.45% increase from the company’s net income of $833 million during the same time last year.

Oscar Munoz, CEO of the company, has this to say about the United Airlines earnings report.

“While headwinds affected the sector as a whole this quarter, United’s team once again demonstrated a robust ability to overcome adverse cost pressure, managing to continue growing our network while investing in winning our customers’ loyalty through smart enhancements to the United experience.”

The United Airlines earnings report also includes an update to its 2019 outlook. This has it increasing its per-share earnings guidance to a range of $11.25 to $12.25. Wall Street is estimating earnings per share of $11.85 for the year.

United Airlines will be going over the results from its third-quarter earnings report at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday in a conference call.

UAL stock was up 1.33% after the markets closed on Tuesday. The stock closed out the day up 1.05% and is up 4.46% since the start of the year.

