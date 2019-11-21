BJ’s Wholesale Club Earnings: BJ Stock Falls 8% on Mixed Q3

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ ) earnings for the retail company’s third quarter of 2019 have BJ stock taking a beating on Thursday. The report includes adjusted per-share earnings of 41 cents. That’s better than Wall Street’s estimate of 40 cents. However, its revenue of $3.23 billion is a far cry from the $3.29 billion analysts’ were expecting.

Adjusted earnings per share are up 5.13% from 39 cents in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is largely the same as what was reported during the same time last year.

The BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report also includes an operating income of $100.93 million.

That’s 11.70% higher than the $90.33 million reported during the third quarter of 2018.

Net income of $55.09 million is up 1.20% YoY from $54.43 million.

Christopher Baldwin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BJ’s Wholesale Club, has this to say about the BJ stock earnings.

“We delivered solid margin improvement and continued earnings growth in the third quarter. We remain focused on executing against our strategic plan and transforming our business to be well positioned for the long-term. The board’s decision to authorize a stock repurchase program reflects the strength of our cash flow and confidence in our growth strategy and long-term outlook.”

More bad news for BJ stock comes from the 2019 guidance update in the BJ’s Wholesale Club earnings report. This has it expecting EPS between $1.44 and $1.48 on revenue of approximately $12.90 billion. Wall Street is looking for $1.49 per share and revenue of $13.28 billion in 2019.

BJ stock was down 7.62% as of Thursday afternoon.

