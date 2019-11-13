Canada Goose Earnings: GOOS Stock Gets Plucked 11% by Warning

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS ) earnings for the winter clothing company’s fiscal second quarter of 2020 have GOOS stock grounded on Wednesday. That comes despite its adjusted EPS of 43 cents and revenue of $221.83 million. These are both above Wall Street’s estimates of 35 cents per share and $205 million.

Adjusted per-share earnings are up 22.86% from 35 cents in the same period of the year prior.

The Canada Goose earnings report also sees revenue increase by 27.67% YoY from $173.76 million.

Operating income of $56.89 million is 16.01% better than $49.04 million in its fiscal second quarter of 2019.

Net income comes in at $45.72 million, which is a 21.43% improvement over $37.65 million reported during the same time last year.

Dani Reiss, President and CEO of Canada Goose, says this about the current GOOS stock earnings.

“Our performance in the first half reflects the strength of our brand and power of our unique business model. Through global brand equity, selective distribution and operational flexibility, we delivered another set of strong results despite continuing external uncertainties. Alongside continued growth at home, we are making great strides internationally, and we believe we are well positioned going into our peak selling season.”

While the Canada Goose earnings report is solid, there are some concerns. That includes the reiteration of its fiscal 2020 outlook. The previous two years it has revised its guidance at this point of the year. However, it’s possible that concerns about expanding its business into Hong Kong are weighing down expectations.

GOOS stock was down 11.22% as of Wednesday afternoon.

