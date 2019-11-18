Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Home / Market Insight, Financial Articles / Gadgets, Smartphones & Tech / Ford Mustang Mach E Reveal: 6 Things for Pony Car Lovers to Know

Ford Mustang Mach E Reveal: 6 Things for Pony Car Lovers to Know

The new Mustang is not a muscle car

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Nov 18, 2019, 4:43 pm EST

Ford (NYSE:F) has revealed its newest electric vehicle and its the Ford Mustang Mach E.

Ford Mustang Mach E Reveal: 6 Things for Pony Car Lovers to Know
Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com

Here’s what pony car lovers need to know about the Ford Mustang Mach E.

  • This is a completely electric offering from the automotive company.
  • It’s not a muscle car but is instead an SUV.
  • The starting price for the vehicle is $43,895.
  • Other variants, such as the First Edition, Premium or GT, cost more.
  • The range on the battery is 300 miles on a single charge.
  • Ford is also saying the SUV can go from 0mph to 60mph in the mid-five-second range.

The Ford Mustang Mach E is a strange offering to be sure. It’s not a sports car, but yet it retains the Mustang logo. Here’s what Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are saying about the SUV.

  • “I don’t know what to call this fugly thing, but it sure as hell isn’t a Mustang. Way to wreck a legendary brand @Ford #MustangMachE.”
  • “Welcome to the death of the Mustang. Such a shame. #MustangMachE is a #fail.”
  • “As an owner of a 1966 Ford Mustang I feel like I have the right to say the new #MustangMachE is not a muscle car. Concept is cool but why a sedan?”
  • “It’s not a mustang, it’s marketing stunt for an electric Escape, it’s bullshit. #MustangMachE”
  • “How to ruin a legend in 3,2,1… #MustangMachE.”

F stock closed out the day Monday largely unaffected by the Mustang Mach E announcement.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2019/11/ford-mustang-mach-e-reveal-details/.

©2019 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?