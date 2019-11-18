Ford Mustang Mach E Reveal: 6 Things for Pony Car Lovers to Know

Ford (NYSE:F) has revealed its newest electric vehicle and its the Ford Mustang Mach E.
Here’s what pony car lovers need to know about the Ford Mustang Mach E.
- This is a completely electric offering from the automotive company.
- It’s not a muscle car but is instead an SUV.
- The starting price for the vehicle is $43,895.
- Other variants, such as the First Edition, Premium or GT, cost more.
- The range on the battery is 300 miles on a single charge.
- Ford is also saying the SUV can go from 0mph to 60mph in the mid-five-second range.
The Ford Mustang Mach E is a strange offering to be sure. It’s not a sports car, but yet it retains the Mustang logo. Here’s what Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) users are saying about the SUV.
- “I don’t know what to call this fugly thing, but it sure as hell isn’t a Mustang. Way to wreck a legendary brand @Ford #MustangMachE.”
- “Welcome to the death of the Mustang. Such a shame. #MustangMachE is a #fail.”
- “As an owner of a 1966 Ford Mustang I feel like I have the right to say the new #MustangMachE is not a muscle car. Concept is cool but why a sedan?”
- “It’s not a mustang, it’s marketing stunt for an electric Escape, it’s bullshit. #MustangMachE”
- “How to ruin a legend in 3,2,1… #MustangMachE.”
F stock closed out the day Monday largely unaffected by the Mustang Mach E announcement.
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.