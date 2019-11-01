Pinterest Earnings: PINS Stock Plummets 16% on Disappointing Results

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS ) earnings for the social media company’s third quarter of 2019 have PINS stock falling hard on Friday. This is due to its adjusted earnings per share of one penny. That’s well below Wall Street’s estimate of 8 cents for the quarter. Revenue of $279.70 was also a blow to the stock by missing analysts’ estimates of $374.32 million.

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent Pinterest earnings report.

Adjusted EPS coming in positive is an improvement over adjusted losses per share in the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue comes in 47.06% higher YoY from $190.20 million.

Loss from operations during the quarter is -$133.71 million.

That’s a 496.12% wider operating loss than -$22.43 million in the same period of the year prior.

The Pinterest earnings report also includes a net loss of -$124.73 million.

That’s 561% worse than its net loss of -$18.87 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

Despite the poor results, Pinterest co-founder and CEO Ben Silbermann is putting on his best face.

“In Q3, we redesigned Pinterest to make the service more intuitive and improved recommendations quality to help people discover new ideas they didn’t know about before. We are also expanding the number of shoppable products on Pinterest, which makes it easy for our users to go from inspiration to action.”

The Pinterest earnings report also includes a weak outlook for the full year of 2019. That includes revenue coming in between $1.100 billion and $1.115 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is expecting revenue of $1.12 billion for the year.

PINS stock was down 16.03% as of Friday afternoon.

