PTON Stock Pedals 8% Lower After First-Ever Earnings Report

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON ) earnings for the workout equipment and subscription service company’s fiscal first quarter of 2020 have PTON stock taking a seat on Tuesday. That’s due to its diluted per-share losses of -$1.29. This is a huge miss from Wall Street’s -40 cents estimate. Revenue of $228 million is above analysts’ estimates of $196.86 million, but couldn’t save PTON stock.

Let’s take a closer look at the most recent Peloton earnings report.

Diluted losses per share are 40.83% better than -$2.18 in the fiscal first quarter of 2019.

Revenue comes in 103.39% higher YoY from $112.10 million.

Loss from operations for the quarter is sitting at -$50.90$ million.

This is an 8.45% improvement over operating losses of -$55.60 million in the same period of the year prior.

Peloton earnings also include a net loss of -$49.80 million.

This is 8.63% better than the company’s net loss of -$54.50 million reported during the same time last year.

Even with the poor results from its first earnings report, there is some good news tucked away details for Peloton. That includes a fiscal 2020 revenue expectations of $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. This has the low end of the guidance well above the $1.35 billion that Wall Street is looking for.

The only problem here is that the Peloton earnings doesn’t mention anything along the lines of an EPS outlook for 2019. However, it doesn’t look good for the company with analysts estimating adjusted per-share losses of -$1.32 during the period.

PTON stock was down 8.61% as of Tuesday afternoon.

