Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Heads 2% Higher on Q4 Beat

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE ) earnings for the software company’s fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 have ADBE stock up in after-hours trading on Thursday. This comes from its adjusted EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $2.99 billion. These are both above Wall Street’s estimates of $2.26 per share and $2.97 billion.

Adjusted per-share earnings for the quarter are up 25.14% from $1.83 in the same period of the year prior.

Revenue is 25.55% better than the $2.46 billion from fiscal Q4 2018.

Operating income of $969.93 million is a 34.61% increase YoY from $720.55 million.

The Adobe earnings report also includes a net income of $851.86 million.

That’s a 25.60% improvement over the company’s net income of $678.24 million from the same time last year.

Shantanu Narayen, President and CEO of Adobe, says this about the ADBE stock earnings.

“Adobe’s phenomenal performance in Q4 capped a record fiscal 2019 with revenue exceeding $11 billion. Adobe’s vision, category leadership, continuous product innovation and large and loyal customer base position us well for 2020 and beyond.”

The Adobe earnings report also includes its outlook for fiscal 2020. This has it expecting adjusted earnings per share of $9.75 on revenue of $13.15 billion. For comparison, Wall Street is expecting $9.76 per share and $13.16 billion for the period.

ADBE stock was up 2.46% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

