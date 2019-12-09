Monday Apple Rumors: 2020 iPhone May Sport Larger Battery

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes for the 2020 iPhone. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

2020 iPhone: A new rumor claims that Apple may increase the battery size in next year’s iPhone, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be able to do this due to a new battery protection part. This will be smaller in size than the older component, which in turn frees up more room for the battery. It’s unknown how much of a larger battery the 2020 iPhone may get thanks to this change.

Mac Pro Approval: Apple fans are getting closer and closer to the launch of the new Mac Pro, AppleInsider notes. New approval from the Federal Communications Commission has it clearing two versions of the computer for radio frequency emissions. That’s the normal tower Mac Pro and the new rack-mounted server version. While this doesn’t reveal when the devices will come out, it does confirm that AAPL is moving along with their production.

Golden Globes: Apple TV+ may have only come out this year but it’s already receiving Golden Globes nominations, reports 9to5Mac. The nominations are for the streaming service’s The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reece Witherspoon. The show has been nominated for best TV series drama and both of its stars are also up for best actress nominations.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.