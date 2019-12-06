Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 May Actually Be iPhone 9

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the next iPhone SE. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone SE 2: A new rumor claims that Apple isn’t going to use similar naming for the iPhone SE successor, reports BGR. Instead, this rumor says that the tech company is going to call the smartphone the iPhone 9. That’s definitely a strange choice if it’s true. It would muddle the naming conventions of iPhones and may result in some thinking its a flagship device. Rumors also suggest the device will come out sometime next year.

5G iPhone: Rumor has it Apple is going to release several iPhone 5G models next year, AppleInsider notes. According to this rumor, AAPL is planning to release a total of four iPhones that support 5G. Rumors claim the devices will be part of the iPhone 12 line. The source of this rumor is analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid track record when it comes to predicting the company’s plans.

Radiation Lawsuit: A law firm is going after Apple due to radiation levels from its devices, reports MacRumors. This lawsuit claims that the amount of radiofrequency radiation from the company’s smartphones are above what federal limits allow. The lawsuit from Fegan Scott follows the testing of various smartphones to determine radiation levels. It’s going after Samsung as well.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.