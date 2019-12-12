Thursday Apple Rumors: Mac Pro Orders Are Starting to Ship to Customers

Leading the Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Mac Pro orders shipping. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Mac Pro Orders: Apple’s starting to send out the first round of Mac Pro orders to customers, reports MacRumors. This will have these computers traveling over the weekend to show up at their new homes on Monday. Unfortunately, not all customers will be getting the device this yearly. Anyone trying to order one now will have to wait as the company races to catch up with the demand for the first new Mac in six years.

Little America: Apple has ordered a second season of Little America for its subscription streaming service, AppleInsider notes. The interesting thing about this is that the first season of the show has yet to actually air. It won’t officially make its debut until mid-January. The renewal of an unaired show is a clear sign that AAPL is working to expand its content to better compete in the video streaming market.

Hey Siri: Apple’s Hey Siri is responsible for helping a man escape his vehicle after driving it into a river, reports 9to5Mac. A 19-year-old North Iowa Area Community College student slipped on ice while driving and ended up in a local river. Unsure of where his phone was, he called out to Siri and told the virtual assistant to call 911. Siri was able to do that and first responders showed up to help save the man.

