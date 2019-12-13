Latest 5G News: AT&T 5G Internet Launches in 10 U.S. Cities

AT&T (NYSE: T ) is officially offering its 5G services to customers starting today.

Unfortunately, the AT&T 5G launch only includes 10 cities. They are as follows.

Birmingham, Ala.

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Milwaukee

Pittsburgh

Providence, R.I.

Rochester, N.Y.

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose, Calif.

Anyone living outside of these 10 cities isn’t able to gain access to the AT&T 5G network. However, the company says that it is already working to expand its network. It has plans to add the following additional locations in the coming months.

Boston

Bridgeport, Conn.

Buffalo, N.Y.

Las Vegas

Louisville, Ky.

New York City

Scott Mair, President of AT&T Technology Operations, says this about the 5G news.

“We believe 5G technology will be game-changing, and we continue to help drive this next wave of innovation. We were the first in the U.S. to offer commercial mobile 5G, and this is the next step as we build to nationwide service in the first half of 2020.”

Customers that want to access the AT&T 5G network can do so through the new Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G. The device is currently available in stores and T is running a promotion dropping its price to $350 if certain conditions are met.

There are also two different AT&T 5G networks to chose from. The first is normal 5G, which reacher a broader area but has slower speeds. The next is called 5G+. It offers quicker speeds, but doesn’t reach as far as the other network.

