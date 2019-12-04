Five Below Earnings: FIVE Stock Up 2% on Q3 Beat

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE ) earnings for the retail company’s third quarter of 2019 have FIVE stock rising after markets closed on Wednesday. That’s after reporting earnings per share of 18 cents for the quarter. This just beats out Wall Street’s estimate of 17 cents for the period. Revenue of $377.44 million is also better than analysts’ estimates of $373.43 million.

Per-share earnings are down 25% from the 24 cents reported during the third quarter of 2018.

Revenue is 20.66% better than the $312.82 million reported in the same period of the year prior.

The Five Below earnings report also includes an operating income of $12.69 million.

This is 18.39% worse than its operating income of $15.55 million reported in Q3 2018.

Net income of $10.19 million is a 24.63% decrease YoY from $13.52 million.

Joel Anderson, President and CEO of Five Below, has this to say about the FIVE stock results.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter performance. Our strong top and bottom line results exceeded our expectations and were driven by continued strength from our new stores as well as broad-based performance across our worlds. We also opened a record 61 stores in diverse markets during the quarter, and have since completed our 150 planned new stores for the year.”

The Five Below earnings report also includes a guidance update for 2019. This has it expecting EPS ranging from $3.11 to $3.19 on revenue between $1.877 billion and $1.892 billion. Wall Street is looking for per-share earnings of $3.15 and a revenue of $1.89 billion for the year.

FIVE stock was up 1.69% in after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock also closed out the day up 1.76%.

